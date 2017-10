× WGN Radio Sports Reporter Sam Panayotovich: Kyle Schwarber is a “below average” left-fielder

WGN Radio Sports Reporter Sam Panayotovich makes his Chicago Cubs predictiosn just before they take on Game 3 of the playoffs. Then, Sam shares with John his correct predictions in his Las Vegas betting pool. And, he weighs in on Vice President Mike Pence’s departure from an Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers game Sunday.