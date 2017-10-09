× Upcoming Supreme Court term, OJ/Blago/Weiner’s time @ Club Fed, Inside Out & much more.

This week, we welcome our esteemed SCOTUS panel, former US Solicitor General & current Latham & Watkins partner Gregory Garre & former Chief Justice Rehnquist clerk & current Loeb & Loeb partner Andy DeVooght to discuss some of the most important cases facing the court as it begins a historical term.

Pulitzer Prize-nominated journalist Alan Schwarz joins LFO to discuss former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez’s CTE diagnosis and his estate’s lawsuit.

Wall Street Prison Consultants Director Larry Levine discusses the luxury penal accommodations of Anthony Wiener, OJ Simpson & Rod Blagojevich.

Chicago Lawyer Magazine Inside Out columnist David Susler joins his co-columnist Tina to discuss the importance of project management.

Finally, in the Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich discuss the Chicago connection to the Las Vegas shooting, Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual harassment, F. Lee Bailey’s financial troubles, a mind-blowing Starbucks lawsuit and more.