Two-time Grammy nominee, Fastball The Band

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by “one of the biggest ‘Modern Rock’ bands of the late 90’s”, Fastball. Fastball is best known for some of their chart topping hits like “The Way” and “Out Of My Head”. Based out of Austin, Texas, the band consists of Miles Zuniga (vocals and guitar), Tony Scalzo (vocals, bass, keyboard, and guitar), and Joey Shuffield (drums and percussion).

Fastball shares some of their latest hits from their newest album ‘Step Into Light‘, their musical influences, and their journey in the industry thus far.

