× Things You Didn’t Realize There Are Words For

You know that little gap between the bottom of your nose and top of your lip? Or that little piece of plastic at the end of your shoelace? There are actual words for those things! Nick Digilio reveals those and a few more in this podcast.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)