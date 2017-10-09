× The Opening Bell 10/9/17: Good Cyber-security Starts with The People

Cyber security is a constant threat to individuals and companies these days yet how much more can be done to protect ourselves from it. Steve chatted with David Dingwall (VP at Fox Technologies) about the increased threats the cyber security industry is experiencing and the upcoming expo, “Cyber Security Chicago” (from Oct 18th-19th). Keeping his eyes on the big picture, Steve then turned his attention the world’s water supply where Indiana is making pushes to further the knowledge around Indiana’s water infrastructure. Joe Loughmiller (External Affairs at Indiana American Water) detailed The 71 Percent initiative to further their healthy lifestyles.