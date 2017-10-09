× The Mincing Rascals live from Chicago Podcast Fest 10.07.17: Sweetened beverage tax, gun control, North Korea, the Trump administration

The Mincing Rascals appeared live Saturday at Chicago Podcast Fest at the Old Town School of Folk Music in Lincoln Square. They are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio and Kristen McQueary and Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune. First, they try to understand the Cook County sweetened beverage tax, studying its demographic and the method to the madness of those commissioners who voted to repeal the tax. Then, the Rascals ponder what is keeping politicians from addressing gun control head-on. They discuss the resort that President Trump alludes to in a tweet calling the present time the “calm before the storm” that is North Korea. The Rascals try to rationalize the purpose of the Trump administration, and the dwelling of the public on such issues as paper towels and stilettos. And, the audience determines whether or not we need dwell on Cam Newton’s recent remarks to a female reporter.

Steve recommends Kazuo Ishiguro’s The Buried Giant: A Novel.

Kristen recommends that you read Sunday’s editorial board page on the Department of Children and Family Services.

Eric recommends a show tune parody about North Korea by Randy Rainbow!

John recommends Finding Magic: A Spiritual Memoir by Sally Quinn.