× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.09.17:b Chicago Marathon, Chicago Cubs, gun control, Dove ad

John opens the show with a trip down memory lane, in celebration of one of Chicago’s greatest community events, the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. He does that by inviting Former Producer Kristin Decker into the studio, alongside Marathon Finisher (and Account Executive) Brad Forray and Supervisor of Sales Maureen McDonald. Then, Sam Panayotovich makes his sports predictions on this day of playoff Game 3 for the Chicago Cubs. John tries to understand gun ownership statistics in America after the Las Vegas attack a week ago, and after “Saturday Night Live” delivered its own commentary. Austin Coming Together Executive Director Darnell Shields describes what his organization does for the Chicago community. And, finally, John questions the outcry that resulted from another Dove ad.