The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/09/17): Kasso’s 20th anniversary, why Gov. Rauner’s re-election bid just got tougher, and more…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass Episode 76 (10/09/17): John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Tribune Editorial Board Member Kristen McQueary to talk about the political fallout from Governor Bruce Rauner’s signing of an abortion funding bill, which Republicans may challenge Rauner, and what Democrats may do to capitalize on the latest developments. Also on the docket, dealing with angry rebuttals, Cubs fans (and Sox fans), and tips for the parents of youth soccer players. Plus, Kasso celebrates 20 years on Page 3.

