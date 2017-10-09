× The Beat Full Show (10/8/17): Are you ready for Mitchapalooza?

Mark Carman, Adam Hoge and Jarrett Payton bring you the Sunday edition of The Beat: the Cubs and Nats head back to Wrigley with a 1-1 tie in the NLDS and the guys break down the Game 2 8th inning implosion; Chip Caray checks in with his impressions of that Nats as an NL East rival to his Atlanta Braves, and the stellar starting pitching matchups in this series; we play Trubisky TD derby as Mitch Trubisky prepares to make his NFL debut in prime time; we hear from Mark Sanchez as he relates his own rookie experience with limited time to study under a starter, and more.