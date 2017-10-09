× Steve Dale’s Other World | Dr. Tara Stoinski

It was 50 years ago that legendary primatologist Dr. Dian Fossey ventured to where no person (let alone a woman) had gone, the tops of the Virunga Mountains in Rwanda, Africa to study mountain gorillas.

Dr. Tara Stoinski, CEO/President and Chief Scientific Officer of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International offers a gorilla update.

She talks about how Fossey – who the film “Gorillas in the Midst” was based – proved gorillas to be the very antithesis of the common King Kong belief of the time. They are individuals with emotions very similar to our own, and typically gentle giants.

Stoinski explains the only great apes success story – belonging to the mountain gorillas, and we describe why.

In fact, people can actually visit the mountain gorillas in Rwanda, and meet descendants of the same gorillas which Fossey personally habituate or get accustomed to people. So, without bars or cages you get incredibly close the gorillas (or better put, they get really close to you).

Sadly, though all other gorilla species are declining in numbers. We talk about what you can do to help our close relatives to survive.