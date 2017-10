× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.09.17: Cubs + Blackhawks + Bears = a fun Monday

It’s Monday people! We met some of the most incredible people today. Nixon Skenderi and his mom and dad stopped by the studio. Amy Bizzarri also stopped by to talk about her book, ‘111 Places in Chicago That You Must Not Miss.’ Coach Ditka checked in for his weekly Monday visit and Dan Hampton talks Bears as well. Ryan Nobles checks in from D.C. and Dr. Kevin Most talks breast cancer. Enjoy the beautiful weather!