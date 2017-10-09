German actor Max Schreck (1879 - 1936), as the vampire Count Orlok, being destroyed by sunlight, in a still from F. W. Murnau's expressionist horror film, 'Nosferatu, Eine Symphonie Des Grauens', 1921. The film is based on Bram Stoker's novel 'Dracula' and was released in 1922. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Scary movies to be shown at Northerly Island every Friday in October
German actor Max Schreck (1879 - 1936), as the vampire Count Orlok, being destroyed by sunlight, in a still from F. W. Murnau's expressionist horror film, 'Nosferatu, Eine Symphonie Des Grauens', 1921. The film is based on Bram Stoker's novel 'Dracula' and was released in 1922. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
SOUTH LOOP — Northerly Island will screen free scary movies this month, starting Friday night with Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 classic “The Birds.”
The weekly movie showings every Friday will be outdoors, weather permitting, and include campfires lit one hour before showtime. Free coffee, tea and hot cocoa will be provided by the Chicago Park District.