× Scary movies to be shown at Northerly Island every Friday in October

SOUTH LOOP — Northerly Island will screen free scary movies this month, starting Friday night with Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 classic “The Birds.”

The weekly movie showings every Friday will be outdoors, weather permitting, and include campfires lit one hour before showtime. Free coffee, tea and hot cocoa will be provided by the Chicago Park District.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

The screenings will be outside the Northerly Island Visitors Center at 1521 S. Linn White Drive.

Click to listen:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3408745/3408745_2017-10-09-135745.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3770.mp3