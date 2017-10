× Noted pet expert Steve Dale: Puerto Rico Animal Relief!

Bill and Wendy talk with their pet loving pal, Steve Dale! Steve shares ways to help Puerto Rico in terms of Animal Relief from donations to adoptions, the precautions to take when adopting, and much more!

