No Coast Cinema Ep.18 | Raul Benitez & Nando Espinosa, Comfort Film

This week on No Coast Cinema, Tom and Conor sit down with film programmers Raul Benitez and Nando Espinosa to talk about Comfort Film, a free screening series in Logan Square.

They discuss the history of their venue, Comfort Station, as well as how they curate the experience of Comfort Film and their inclusion on Newcity Magazine’s “Film 50”, a list of the most influential people in Chicago film.

Tom and Conor also breakdown the sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and discuss the abuse of power in the film industry.

They close with a discussion of Blade Runner 2049 and the box office and weigh in on how much review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes can really influence a film’s performance.

