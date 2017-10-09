× “Elton Jim” examines Hugh Hefner’s legacy, advises O.J. Simpson, and “breaks down” Tom Petty’s music and career

In this 73rd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano examines the complex legacy of Playboy magazine founder, Hugh Hefner, who recently passed away at age 91. Some call him a hero, others a dirty old man. Jim looks at the many facets of this controversial icon. He also offers O.J. Simpson — now freed from prison — some advice moving forward. And it doesn’t include selfies or reality shows. And in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and Emily Armanetti remember the music and career of legendary rocker, Tom Petty, whose untimely death at age 66 shocked the music world. Jim and Emily breakdown some of his best songs.

Listen to “Elton Jim” Turano’s CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC at wgnplus.com as Jim Turano examines Hugh Hefner, advises O.J. Simpson, andapplauds Tom Petty