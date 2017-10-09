× Chip Caray: “Both teams accomplished what they wanted to” in first two NLDS tilts

Former Cubs and current play-by-play voice of the Atlanta Braves joins Mark Carman, Adam Hoge and Jarrett Payton as the Cubs and Nationals head back to Wrigley Field tied at 1 game apiece in the National League Division Series. They discuss the outlook for the Cubs with Max Scherzer looming, and Caray’s impression of the Nats as an NL East rival, some of the other issues in today’s game like the pace of play problem, and more.