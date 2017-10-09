× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10/09/2017

Today’s guests include WGN’s own Steve Dale giving the latest updates on Puerto Rico Animal Relief; Two-time Grammy Nominee, Fastball; and Eric Zorn with the Top 10 tweets of September. Bill and Wendy talk the Harvey Weinstein allegations, Pence walking out of the Colts game, and much more.

