× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 10/09/2017

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk troubling video of Miami Dolphins’ offensive line coach, Chris Foerster; ‘Blade Runner 2049’ and the disappointing box office results; a new cat cafe coming to Chicago; and much more!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.