After Hours with Rick Kogan: Authors Patty McNair & Dean Jobb, Laura from the Lurie Garden and Sheba Mason

Rick’s show was full to the brim tonight, featuring authors, performers and a lovely garden. To start things off, he talked to Patty McNair about her amazing new book, “And These Are the Good Times.” Then, Laura Ekasetya from the Lurie Garden stops by to give Rick an update on the happenings at the garden this fall. Author Dean Jobb joined Rick in the studio to chat about his book, “Empire of Deception,” and Sheba Mason told Rick about her upcoming run of “Both Sides of a Famous Love Affair: The Jackie Mason Musical.”