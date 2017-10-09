A Rare Interview with Insular Graphic Novelist, Chris Ware
Often regarded as one of the best in his field, graphic novelist Chris Ware, author of Jimmy Corrigan, the Smartest Kid on Earth, Acme Novelty Library series and Building Stories is usually loath to give interviews. A bit of an insular recluse, I was surprised when Chris accepted my invitation for an interview and invited me into his home studio.
Warm and insightful despite not necessarily being a people person, my interview with Chris Ware is one of the most important I have ever done. Listen in or watch the interview from his library-studio at http://TheDinnerParty.tv/podcast
