× WGN Radio Theatre #221: Suspense and The Great Gildersleeve

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on October 7, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Suspense: Sorry, Wrong Number.” Guest Starring: Agnes Moorehead; (02-24-44). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Great Gildersleeve: Halloween Party.” (10-31-43).

