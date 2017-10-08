× Vikings radio voice Paul Allen previews MNF at Soldier Field: “They can’t spook themselves before they get there or they’ll lose again”

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz are joined by Vikings radio play-by-play voice Paul Allen ahead of the Bears’ Monday Night matchup with Minnesota at Soldier Field. He talks about whether we’ll see Case Keenum or Sam Bradford under center this week, the Vikes’ struggles despite a talented defensive unit, the franchise’s struggles in the state of Illinois recently (to the tune of a 2-14 record in their last 16 trips), the emergence of Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen as offensive threats, what Adrian Peterson’s legacy in Minnesota will be, and more.