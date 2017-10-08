The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 10/8/17

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick is joined on the phone by Doug House. Doug is the president of the Illinois Democratic County Chairmen’s Association and Chairman of the Rock Island County Democrats. They will talk about the group’s meeting over the weekend to endorse JB Pritzker for governor.



Then, Rick speaks to Greg Baise, the president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. It’s manufacturing month in Illinois and across the nation but what’s going on in this state? Rick and Greg talk about the latest in manufacturing news.

For our last guest, Rick speaks to Rep. Peter Breen, R-Lombard, the Illinois House GOP floor leader. There’s a lot of fallout in the GOP ranks over Gov. Bruce Rauner’s signature on a bill to expand taxpayer-subsidized abortions for women in Medicaid and in the state employee health insurance program. They will discuss the future of the Republican Party and more.