The Future Of Illinois Republican Party

Rick is joined on the phone by Rep. Peter Breen, (R-Lombard), the Illinois House GOP floor leader. There’s a lot of fallout in the GOP ranks over Gov. Bruce Rauner’s signature on a bill to expand taxpayer-subsidized abortions for women in Medicaid and in the state employee health insurance program. They discuss the future of the Republican Party and more.