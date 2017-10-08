× The Beat Full Show (10/8/17): Cubs in Washington, NFL Previews, Hoops Talk with Sam Smith

Mark Carman and Harry teinowitz recap Game 1 of the NLDS between the Cubs and the Washington Nationals. They also preview the NFL slate, including Monday’s game between the Bears and the Vikings. Later on, Sam Smith of Bulls.Com joins the show to preview the NBA season, talk about the Bulls as well as his new book: “Hard Labor: The Battle That Birthed the Billion-Dollar NBA“. Also, Mark and Harry share the craziest McDonald’s story you’ve probably ever heard.