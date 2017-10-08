× Pete and Jane Full Show 10.8.17 | Marathon Sunday and Breast Cancer Awareness

Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures are in for Dean Richards for the historic 40th annual Chicago Marathon!

Pete and Jane follow the race with live updates from WGN TV’s Courtney Guzman and Pete’s friend Bob Fry, while he runs the marathon!

Andrea Metcalf stops by in-studio to talk about physical recovery after running 26 miles & how to jump-start a fitness routine to be able to run the marathon next year, as well as the Professional Women’s Conference on Thursday October 12th.

Dean sits down with legendary actor Kathy Bates to talk about her battle with cancer and Dr. Sally Friedewald is in-studio to talk about her work in fighting breast cancer. Pete and Jane also chat with Sarah Wood, a breast cancer survivor who is doing incredible charity work to raise awareness and funds for efforts to fight breast cancer.

Finally, Lou Canellis and Chip Caray talk Cubs and Bears in anticipation of tomorrow’s big games.