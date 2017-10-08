× OTL #573: Fighting to end gun violence, Homewood Hobo Night, Keya Trammell plays live

Mike Stephen brings the national gun headlines closer to home and chats with Colleen Daley, Executive Director of the Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence, turns south to learn about the unique history of railways with Allisa Opyd, Community Events Manager for the Village of Homewood, IL, and welcomes Keya Trammell into the studio to perform as our live musical guest and talk about her journey as a Chicago artist.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.