× Mark Sanchez talks Trubisky debut: “Narratives will be out there, but that shouldn’t affect him”

Adam Hoge talks with Bears QB Mark Sanchez as rookie Mitch Trubisky prepares to make his debut under center in prime time Monday night at Soldier Field. The veteran backup relates his own experience with making his NFL debut in a big market with a passionate fan base, talks about the preparation provided by Dowell Loggains and the Bears offensive unit and the importance of having that support around you as a rookie, and more.