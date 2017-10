× Elton Jim Full Show 10-8-2017

Elton Jim fills in for Dave Plier with a packed show! The latest series from Ken Burns about the Vietnam War has come to PBS and Jim tells you why you need to check it out. We join the Pop Culture club with Mitch Kayler to review all of the news you missed this past week. We talk about the mixed legacy of Hugh Heffner and the release of OJ Simpson from jail. Finally Jim takes us back with “This is History” with Dave Schwan.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3408324/3408324_2017-10-08-061724.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3779.mp3