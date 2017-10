× Author Dean Jobb’s “Empire of Deception” tells Chicago con man Leo Koretz’s story

Critics say that Dean Jobbs’ book “Empire of Deception” combines the best elements from “The Great Gatsby,” “The Sting” and “Devil in the White City.” Dean joins Rick in the studio to talk about why he chose to tell Leo Koretz’s story in this stunning book. Buy your copy of “Empire of Deception” on Amazon or at your local bookseller!