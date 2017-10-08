Frank Fontana with the former president of the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans, Dominic DiFrisco, and the the Chairman of the 2017 Columbus Day Celebration, Sergio Giangrande
Columbus Day 2017
Frank Fontana gets an in studio visit from the former president of the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans, Dominic DiFrisco, and the the Chairman of the 2017 Columbus Day Celebration, Sergio Giangrande. They talk about what is planned for Columbus Day tomorrow (Monday October 9), as well as some of the controversies surrounding the holiday.