Bill & Wendy Show live at Treetime on October 20

It’s never too early to spread some good will for Goodwill!

Bring your artificial Christmas trees to donate and join the live broadcast of the Bill and Wendy Show on Friday, October 20 from 10am to 1pm at Treetime, a 50,000 square foot Christmas showroom located at 22102 N. Pepper Road in Lake Barrington.

Treetime Christmas Creations has partnered with Goodwill Stores & Donation Centers in Illinois in a unique artificial tree trade-in program. In exchange for your gently-used artificial tree donation, you’ll get $75 off select new Treetime trees.

Each donated tree will in turn be available for purchase at area Goodwill stores. The monies from selling donated trees will provide training and job opportunities for people within the community. You can turn in your tree throughout the month of October at Goodwill stores or at Treetime.