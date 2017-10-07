× Preps Plus Chicago: Week 7

Sam Panayotovich recaps week seven of the high school football season on Preps Plus Chicago. Get all the scores, stats and stories from Chicagoland high school football every Friday night on WGN Radio.

Co-host Kevin Powell may have been in Washington D.C. covering the Cubs, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t have an eye on his high school team in their rivalry game. He calls in live from our nation’s capital to show the pride he has in his hometown team. Steve Soucie also joins the show to preview what we may be seeing when the playoff brackets are released in a few weeks. Special thanks to Chicago Tribune reporters Mike Helfgot, and Mike Clark out on location.