× Mr. Fix It Show with Lou Manfredini: 10-07-2017

On today’s edition of the Mr. Fix It Show with Lou Manfredini Lindsey previews the “FormCard” on New To Lou Too. Nancy Turry and Kim Kuzma join the program to preview the Misericordia fundraiser on October 21st at Loeber Mercedes Benz Showroom. Finally John and Paul Konrad stop by to share the ‘Konrad Krates’, a new beef jerky subscription box. As always Lou takes your calls and gives his home project advice!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3408137/3408137_2017-10-07-112337.64kmono.mp3%20?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3769.mp3