× Hometown Voices with The Roe Conn Show at Hofbrauhaus Chicago – October 27

HOMETOWN VOICES TOUR presented by Allstate

Rosemont is the next stop of the Hometown Voices Tour and it’s The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes Halloween Spectacular!

Kick-off Halloween weekend German-style! Don your lederhosen or dirndl and join Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes and the cast for a live broadcast on Friday, October 27 from 3pm to 7pm at Hofbräuhaus Chicago in Rosemont.

The entire show will be in costume, and you’re encouraged to dress for the occasion too. Need a costume idea? Let Bavaria be your inspiration!

Vintage rock ‘n’ roll band Rosie and the Rivets will perform live and broadcast attendees will receive a “Roe Strong” bracelet, while supplies last.

Hofbräuhaus will offer the first 100 WGN Radio listeners to attend the broadcast a FREE pretzel with mustard.

Hofbräuhaus Chicago is located at 5500 Park Place in Rosemont, in the MB Financial Park at Rosemont. Their fifth annual Oktoberfest celebration continues through October 29. Festivities include authentic nightly Bavarian entertainment, freshly brewed “Oktoberfestbier”, food specials and more.

The WGN Radio Hometown Voices Tour to Rosemont is presented by Allstate agent Michael Imm.

