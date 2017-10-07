× On the Road with Dane: Chicago’s Buona Beef vs. D.C.’s Ben’s Chili Bowl, Danny Rockett & NBCSN’s Bill Stephens

This week Dane is talking Cubs, specifically, official Italian Beef of the Cubs, Buona Beef. He hears from Joe Buona from Buona Beef and Vida Ali from D.C.’s Ben’s Chili Bowl about the friendly competition they’re having in light of the playoffs. Then, #1 Cubs fan Danny Rockett calls from Wrigley, where he’s watching the game. NBCSN’s Bill Stephens calls from the Mecum Auto Auction to preview some of the amazing cars they’re selling in Schaumburg and Lise & Dane swap camping stories.