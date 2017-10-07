Posted 7:36 AM, October 7, 2017, by , Updated at 07:35AM, October 7, 2017

Police form a perimeter around the road leading to the Mandalay Hotel (background) after a gunman killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200 others when he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 2, 2017. Police said the gunman, a 64-year-old local resident named as Stephen Paddock, had been killed after a SWAT team responded to reports of multiple gunfire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, a hotel-casino next to the concert venue. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

This week’s full show podcast includes talk about the second amendment. Nick Gillespie joins Matt Bubala and Roger Badesch to talk about gun control laws.  Later on, listeners join the conversation to share their thoughts. Throughout the show, Matt shares snippets of an interview with author Warren Zanes about a Tom Petty’s life.