Wintrust Business Lunch 10/6/17: Emergency Medical Info, Email-less Work Days, & Mecum Auctions

Our phones are sophisticated pieces of technology and it important to know they can hold some vital medical information in case of an emergency. Ben Meyerson taught Steve how to input and access emergency medical information on Apple and Android devices. Tom Gimbel shared the benefits of having an email-less work day each quarter, Brad Meltzer previewed his new book along with how to stay ahead of the curve in the changing consumer frontier, and Dave Magers brings the largest collector car auction to Chicago with Mecum Auctions.