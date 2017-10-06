Video: Weekend Warning – Fall Festivals, Cubs, Blackhawks, and the Marathon

Posted 4:57 PM, October 6, 2017, by

WGN’s Violeta Podrumedic highlights some events this weekend but says the Bank of America Marathon is the major event causing delays and closures. If you’re headed downtown to cheer on the runners or if you want to steer clear of the whole thing, download Traffix Chicago. It’s going to help you effortlessly move through the city.

Related stories