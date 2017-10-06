× True Blue Playoff Plus: The Cubs defeat The Nationals as Kyle Hendricks throws a gem

The WGN Sports team has got your Cubs playoffs covered with True Blue! Tonight, the great Mark Carman, Andy Masur and Kevin Powell from D.C. join Justin to break down the Cubs 3-0 victory over the Washington Nationals in game 1 of the 2017 NLDS.

