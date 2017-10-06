WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 06: Kyle Hendricks #28 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals in the first inning during game one of the National League Division Series at Nationals Park on October 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
True Blue Playoff Plus: The Cubs defeat The Nationals as Kyle Hendricks throws a gem
The WGN Sports team has got your Cubs playoffs covered with True Blue! Tonight, the great Mark Carman, Andy Masur and Kevin Powell from D.C. join Justin to break down the Cubs 3-0 victory over the Washington Nationals in game 1 of the 2017 NLDS.
