The Opening Bell 10/6/17: Walmart Makes Moves on Amazon's Delivery Skills

The economy continues to impress since the beginning of the year. Steve and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) discussed the overall success, yet the jobs report released today is expected to sober up the perspective. Steve then checked in with Abha Bhattarai (Business Reporter at The Washington Post) to discuss the next move Walmart is making to compete with the delivery strength of Amazon. Their most recent proposal is taking grocery delivery to the next level by entering the customers home and putting away the goods.