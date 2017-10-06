× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.06.17: Cook County soda tax, an investigation of “fake news,” Chicago Marathon

A few commissioners have added themselves to the list of repeal votes to the Cook County soda tax. Dr. Mike Cirigliano of University of Pennsylvania makes his counterargument to the repeal, and Cook County Commissioner Stanley Moore says he followed the wishes of his constituents. The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is this weekend, so we invite the top American finisher into our studio, Diego Estrada. Then, Professor Jane Kirtley of the School of Media Ethics at University of Minnesota tells John that the government need not make judgment calls on truth in the media. Finally, John finds out what’s making you smile, or laugh, on this week’s Bright Side of Life.