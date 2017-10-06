× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 10-6-17

Let’s go out in style this week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Las Vegas-based journalist Carrie Kaufman returns to the show to give us an update on the latest news coming out of Las Vegas, New City editor and publisher Brian Hieggelke tells us about his new movie, “Signature Move,” we recap yet another busy week in news with Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Ray Long and journalist Carol Felsenthal and we end the show with Kevin Powell, Mark Carman and Andy Masur breaking down the Cubs 3-0 victory against the Washington Nationals in game 1 of the NLDS.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio