The Download Presents The Week That Was: "Las Vegas and Puerto Rico, and Trump, oh my!"

Journalist Carol Felsenthal and Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Ray Long join Justin to recap all the stories making news this week including the ongoing investigation into the motive behind the Las Vegas shooting, the Chicago connection to the tragedy, President Trump’s response to Las Vegas and Puerto Rico, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s future in the Trump administration, the possibility that the soda tax will be repealed, the sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein the Chicago Bears naming Mitchell Trubisky the starting quarterback, the Cubs taking on the Nationals in the NLDS and the Blackhawks opening the season with a 10-1 drubbing of the Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

