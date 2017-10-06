× Summer’s death knell: Miko’s Italian Ice closing for the season Sunday

IRVING PARK — After riding a wave of warm weather all the way into October, Miko’s will serve its final scoops of Italian ice in 2017 on Sunday.

Owner Zach Roombos said locations in Logan Square, 2236 N. Sacramento Ave., and Irving Park, 4125 N. Kimball Ave., will be open until 8 p.m. on Sunday, or until the ice runs out, whichever comes first.

Look for seasonal flavors like pumpkin and apple crisp on the menu alongside standbys including lemon and mango.