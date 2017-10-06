× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.06.17: Pete and Jane do Friday

Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures were in for Steve Cochran today and the station is still standing…so we consider that a win. Tin Tchen is happy to be back in Chicago and she stopped by the studio. Chef Michelle Bernstein whips up a classic and Coach Fitz is pumped for the Cats this weekend. Jane, Sandberg and Pete share their love of ABT and their appliances and Chris Kennedy and Congressman Raja talk about legislation regarding gun control.