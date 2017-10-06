× ‘Signature Move’ is the Chicago-based movie you should see this weekend

Brian Hieggelke, editor and publisher of New City, and actress Sari Sanchez, join Justin to tell us about the new Chicago-based movie, “Signature Move.” Brian talks about why he wanted to produce this project, what drew him to the story, taking the movie to countless film festivals across the world and the great reception the movie has received in Chicago. Sari talks about how she got involved, how the film captures the neighborhoods in Chicago that often go unrepresented, how much she knew about the underground wrestling scene in the city and what it means to her to have the film playing in Chicago. Go see it at The Music Box Theatre this week!

