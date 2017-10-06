Patio Theater expanding for daily showings of ‘retro’ flicks

The theater will soon show Sunday morning cartoons and "open screen nights" for amateur filmmakers, operator Charlie Burns said. (Alex Nitkin / DNAinfo)

CHICAGO — Starting this weekend, the Patio Theater’s iconic red-and-yellow marquee will illuminate the Irving-Austin Business District nightly.

The theater at 6008 W. Irving Park Road will celebrate a “grand reopening” Friday night with a triple-feature of the original “Mad Max” films, kicking off the venue’s new practice of showing retro movies six nights a week, operator Charlie Burns said.

“The community has been asking for more consistency,” Burns said. “They want family programming and a destination where they can go … so we’re excited about this.”

