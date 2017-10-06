× Mark Carman and Laura Meagher | Full Show (Oct 5th)

Mark Carman and Laura Meagher are in tonight for Patti Vasquez! On tonight’s show they welcome in Dr. Iftikhar Khan, one of 2 owners of South Loop Immediate Care Clinic to discuss the importance, or non-importance in regards to getting a flu shot. Then, do you love the costumes you see on stage at the Lyric Opera? Well, Magda Krance, director of Media Relations for The Chicago Lyric Opera, jumps on air to discuss an exciting event happening where you might be able to get your hands on a couple of them at the Architectural Chicago Open House. Moving right along, award winning author, William Knoedelseder discusses the Nobel Prize for Literature winner who was announced today. Finally, Beverly Smith, Vice President of the James R Jordan Foundation jumps on air to chat about all the great work they are doing with the foundation here in Chicago.

Listen to the full podcast right here: