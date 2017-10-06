× Las Vegas-based journalist Carrie Kaufman: “This is a city that is defined by the light and the lights on the strip are dimmer this week”

Journalist and KNPR host and producer Carrie Kaufman joins Justin to break down the latest news surrounding the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Carrie talks about how the residents are feeling since the tragedy, the reaction from some of the first responders and trauma nurses and how soon we’ll see Las Vegas get back to normal.

